Junior Dos Santos goes through a table in first AEW match

Junior Dos Santos’ first wrestling match in an AEW ring included getting slammed through a table courtesy of fellow MMA fighter Jake Hager.

Dos Santos tagged with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky in their six-man tag team match against Hager, Chris Jericho, and Sammy Guevara in the main event of last night’s Rampage on TNT.

Towards the end of the match, Dos Santos and Hager were brawling outside the ring and the former UFC Heavyweight champion lifted Hager for a powerslam through the table set up at ringside. Hager managed to escape and instead hit an ura nage slam on Dos Santos through the table.

When the action continued in the ring, Paige Van Zant distracted the referee as Jericho had Sky in the Lion Tamer and Jorge Masvidal then hit a running knee on Jericho, laying him out, allowing Sky to cover Jericho for the three count.

The feud between The Inner Circle and American Top Team is expected to run through Full Gear and culminate with a match on the pay-per-view.