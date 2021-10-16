Heath Says He Signed A Two-Year Deal With Impact Wrestling

Heath has revealed that he has signed a two-year deal with Impact Wrestling after making his debut there last year.

When asked about his creative freedom in Impact, he said: “It’s literally like having your cake and eating it too. They trust your judgment. I told them straight up, ‘I haven’t worked the Indies in I don’t know how long, but I want to do it.’ It’s fun and exciting and I can go and have fun doing it. Talk to the people, sell some 8x10s, whatever. I never got to do it. I want to go to Comic Con, I want to go to conventions, I want to go on a Netflix show. I want to be able to have opportunities. They told me that I could do it. They told me, ‘Just email us’ and if it doesn’t end up crossing with their schedule, I can go for it. I was like, ‘What?’ ‘Yeah, do it.’ My wife was on board for it anyway. We cut a good deal, I signed for two years, and now they got me.“