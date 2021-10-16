Flair to participate in upcoming Trump fundraiser for Herschel Walker

Oct 16, 2021 - by Colin Vassallo

The Nature Boy Ric Flair will be stylin’ and profilin’ with President Donald Trump on December 1 as Trump hosts a fundraiser for Senate candidate Herschel Walker at his Mar-A-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer is listed as one of the honorary host committee members.

Walker, a former football player and for a few years, an MMA fighter, is running for the Republican nomination in the 2022 United States Senate election in Georgia, and has been endorsed by Trump.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Lexie Fyfe

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal