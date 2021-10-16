10/16/21 AEW Saturday Night Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. CM Punk, Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Miami, Florida.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Dante Martin (w/Lio Rush) vs. Malakai Black

They lock up and exchange waist-locks. Black goes for a suplex, but Martin lands on his feed and drops Black with an arm-drag. Black comes back with an arm-drag of his own, but Martin counters with a dropkick off the ropes. Black recovers, and they exchange a few moves. My Internet dropped for a few minutes in the middle of the match, my apologies.

Picking back up with my Internet back up, Martin drops Black with a reverse-rana out of the corner. Martin keeps control and delivers an enzuigiri. Black comes back with a Meteora out of the corner, and follows with a roundhouse kick. Black drops Martin with a German suplex and goes for the cover, but Martin kicks out. Black takes Martin up top, but Martin counters and drops him with a super hurricanrana. Martin connects with the double springboard moonsault and goes for the cover, but Black kicks out. Black locks in a single leg crab, but has to let go due to injured ribs. Martin takes advantage and goes up top. Martin dives, but Black dodges him and delivers the spinning heel kick for the pin fall.

Winner: Malakai Black

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, but they are interrupted by The Super Elite. Adam Cole, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks all attack them. Omega and The Bucks power bomb Luchasaurus through a table as Cole locks Jungle Boy in a Camel Clutch and makes him watch.

—

The Inner Circle comes to the ring. Santana starks talking about American Top Team, but ATT comes to the stage to interrupt him. The crowd boos loudly as Dan Lambert tells them to show some respect. He calls them the Inner Circle-jerk, and Chris Jericho calls him a dipshit. Jericho calls out Paige Vanzant and asks her if she if trying to get a piece of Le Champion and slide into his DMs. He says he wouldn’t touch her with her husband’s genitalia. He makes fun of her Instagram filters and says The Inner Circle is finally reunited tonight. Jericho says they want a ten-man tag, and the Men of the Year can choose whoever they want. Lambert says MOTY have bigger plans that involve championship gold. Lambert insults them all and says only Sammy Guevara can get them what they want since he is the only one with a title. Lambert says if Guevara agrees to their terms, they’ll get the match, but he isn’t giving them the terms until next week. Scorpio Sky brags about pinning Jericho twice and Guevara says he will beat all of their asses all at once and will see them next week.

—

Match #2 – AAA World Tag Team Championship Match: Los Lucha Bros (Fenix and Pentagon Jr.) (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Las Super Ranas

Fenix and one of the guys lock up and drop to the mat, but neither man gains the advantage. They exchange wrist-locks now and the guy tries to rip Fenix’s mask off. Fenix comes back and tries to take the guy’s mask off. Penta comes in and they rip the masks off, and the guys are revealed to be FTR. FTR drop Lucha Bros with clotheslines as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, FTR are still in control. They send Fenix and Penta to the entrance ramp, but Lucha Bros come back and Fenix drops them with a springboard dropkick. Penta and Fenix hit a double dive to the groins of FTR and go for a double pin, but FTR kick out. Penta sends Harwood to the floor, and then seeds Wheeler onto him. Lucha Bros dive onto FTR on the floor. Lucha Bros get Harwood back into the ring, but Wheeler interferes. Penta delivers a thrust kick to Wheeler, but Wheeler comes bakc and sends him into the timekeeper’s table. Wheeler tries to hit Fenix with the belt, but Fenix kicks him in the face. Harwood rolls Fenix up with the tights for two, but Fenix kicks him in the face. Fenix delivers more shots and Tully Blanchard rushes the ring. Fenix goes for a moonsault, but Harwood hits him with the title. FTR drop Fenix with a brain buster and Harwood gets the pin fall.

Winners and new AAA World Tag Team Champions: FTR

—

Tony Schiavone is backstage with Dante Martin and Lio Rush. Rush said what happened tonight was supposed to happen. He says Martin failed due to his own doing, and he knows it. He says if Martin listens to him, he will go to the top. Rush says from this day forward, Martin will have a new tag team partner: Lio Rush.

—

Tony Schiavone is backstage and scolds FTR and Andrade El Idolo. MJF walks in and hugs them, and Idolo asks if he wants check or cash. MJF says both and Jose hands him an envelope. MJF says just so they’re clear, it’s Idolo and FTR for one night only.

—

Match #3 – Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta (w/Orange Cassidy)

Moxley drops Yuta with a clothesline and delivers clubbing shots to his face against the ropes. Moxley slams Yuta to the mat and delivers right hands on the mat. Moxley backs the referee into the corner and drops Yuta with the Paradigm Shift for the pin fall.

Winner: Jon Moxley

—