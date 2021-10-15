Updated card for Bound For Glory

The X Division Title Triple Threat has been finalized for Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

Last night’s Impact saw El Phantasmo defeat Rohit Raju and Willie Mack to earn the final spot in the match. He joins Trey Miguel and Steve Maclin in the Triple Threat for the vacant X Division Title at the pay-per-view.

There were Call Your Shot Gauntlet developments on last night’s Impact as well. W. Morrissey won the 20-Man Battle Royal, which means he will be the 20th and final entrant into the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at the pay-per-view. Chris Sabin was the last man eliminated last night, meaning he will enter the Gauntlet first.

While yet to be officially announced, it looks like Heath and Rhino will face Violent By Design members at Bound For Glory. Heath is hoping Rhino will join him in tag team action but if Rhino rejects the offer, he will have to face Violent By Design in a Handicap Match.

Finally, we now know the final two qualifying matches for the Impact Digital Media Title Six-Way on the Bound For Glory pre-show. Chelsea Green vs. Madison Rayne will air next Tuesday, while Tenille Dashwood vs. Alisha Edwards will air next Wednesday via Impact Plus and YouTube. The winners of these bouts will join Fallah Bahh, Jordynne Grace, John Skyler and Crazzy Steve in the Six-Way at the pay-per-view.

The 2021 Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, October 23 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. The one-hour Countdown To Glory pre-show will begin at 9:30pm ET, and the main card will begin at 10:30pm ET. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Josh Alexander vs. Christian Cage (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

FinJuice or The Bullet Club vs. The Good Brothers (c)

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

The IInspiration’s Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay vs. The Decay’s Rosemary and Havok (c)

Triple Threat Tournament Finals for the Vacant Impact X Division Title

Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. El Phantasmo

20-Man Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann vs. Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey vs. Chris Sabin vs. 14 wrestlers TBA

Winner receives a trophy and a contract for a title match of their choosing within one year. W. Morrissey will enter last, Chris Sabin will enter first.

Heath and Rhino vs. Violent By Design

If Rhino rejects Heath’s offer, he will have to face VBD in a Handicap Match.

Countdown To Glory Pre-show: Six-Way Tournament Finals for the Inaugural Impact Digital Media Title

John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green or Madison Rayne vs. Alisha Edwards or Tenille Dashwood