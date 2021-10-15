Update on the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown finals

Finn Balor and Zelina Vega are headed to WWE Crown Jewel.

Tonight’s WWE Supersized SmackDown saw Balor defeat Sami Zayn in the blue brand semi-finals of the 2021 King of the Ring Tournament. Balor will now go to Crown Jewel for the tournament finals against the winner of Monday’s RAW semi-finals match between Xavier Woods and Jinder Mahal.

SmackDown also saw Zelina Vega defeat Carmella in the blue brand semi-finals of the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament, thanks to interference by Liv Morgan. Vega will now advance to the finals at Crown Jewel, against the winner of Doudrop vs. Shayna Baszler on Monday’s RAW.

The 2021 WWE Crown Jewel event will take place on Thursday, October 21 from The Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated card, along with related photos/videos from tonight’s SmackDown tournament matches, plus the updated Queen’s Crown and King of the Ring brackets:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Big E (c)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

No Holds Barred Match

Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

Hell In a Cell Match

Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals

Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop or Shayna Baszler

King of the Ring Tournament Finals

Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali