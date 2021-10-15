Roman Reigns doubles down on CM Punk criticism in new interview

Speaking to Complex.com, Universal champion Roman Reigns doubled down on his earlier “needle mover” diss on CM Punk by saying that Punk has lost “a step or two” since his return.

Asked if he would like to have a big match against Punk, Reigns said that if the audience wants to see it so bad that they wouldn’t shut up about it and all the stars aligned, then as a businessman and a performer who tries to get the very best out of the audience, he would not say no to it.

“But I mean, on a personal level, it doesn’t do anything for me. That’s not going to elevate me at all. He’s older now,” Reigns said. “I haven’t really seen a full match. I’ve seen a clip or two. And to me, a step or two has been lost.”

Reigns added that “someone 200 pounds soaking wet with no explosive bone in their body” could not ever really do anything to him.

“I’m 6’3”, 265 pounds, a legitimate athlete who can throw some weight around and has been on the gridiron at the highest level. D1. All ACC. I probably would’ve maintained in the NFL if my health issues didn’t happen when I was 22 years old. So, I mean, when it comes down to it, I’ll throw him and pretty much the rest of that roster out the club no problem. They’re just little brothers, you know?” Reigns continued.

The Head of the Table also gave his opinion on the AEW competition, Big E, what’s next for him, and more. You can check it out at Complex.com.