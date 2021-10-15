LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– The Supersized edition of WWE SmackDown on FS1 opens live from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype tonight’s show and announce that Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will sign their Crown Jewel contract. It’s also announced that The Street Profits vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will be a Street Fight.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a big pop. He stops on the entrance and poses as the pyro goes off and Greg Hamilton does the introductions. We get a video package to hype Seth Rollins vs. Edge in the Hell In a Cell match at WWE Crown Jewel.

Edge takes a seat in the ring and he has a mic. He talks about how the Rollins rivalry actually began seven years ago and then went into both having a need for the WWE Universal Title, but it’s turned into so much more than that. Edge says all those weeks after Rollins beat him at Madison Square Garden, Rollins called him out knowing he wasn’t medically cleared to compete. Rollins beating him wasn’t enough as Rollins got greedy. He brings up how Rollins went to his family home when he did come to SmackDown to call Rollins’ bluff. Edge says Rollins went to where he shares moments with his family and he pissed all over it. He admits he underestimated Rollins and he should not have done that because that would be like underestimating himself and he never does that.

Edge goes on about how alike he and Rollins are. Edge says Rollins is not Edge Lite, he was wrong about that. Rollins is decisively his own man, he is Seth freakin’ Rollins. Edge says because of that, he has to end this because their families will continue to suffer. He says he could go to Rollins’ house and have a chance encounter with SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Edge gets fired up about how he will leave Rollins a husk of a man. Edge keeps talking and says their story will end at Hell In a Cell. Edge says he will scar Rollins’ soul at Hell In a Cell, and it will be a scar Rollins never heals from. An intense Edge drops the mic and looks ahead as his music hits and the announcers hype Hell In a Cell at Crown Jewel.

– Cole shows us how Sami Zayn defeated Rey Mysterio in the King of the Ring Tournament match last week. We also see how Finn Balor defeated Cesaro in a first round match.

King of the Ring Tournament Semi-finals Match: Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn

We go back to the ring and out comes Finn Balor for the first King of the Ring semi-finals match for the blue brand. We get a sidebar pre-recorded video of Finn saying the man who wears the crown should bring honor and respect to the ring, but all Sami Zayn respects is the sound of his own voice. Balor says he will achieve a bigger goal than becoming King of the Ring, and that’s shutting up Sami once and for all. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Zayn to the ring. We get a pre-recorded promo where Zayn rants about becoming King of the Ring. The bell rings and they go at it with Zayn stalling some. They lock up and Balor takes Zayn down first. They get back up and trade holds on their feet. Zayn grinds Balor’s face across the top rope as fans boo and the referee warns him. Zayn works Balor over now.

Balor counters and mounts offense, nailing a dropkick, an arm drag and more. Zayn drops Balor with a clothesline for a 2 count, and another quick pin attempt, then a third. Zayn shows some frustration now. Zayn man-handles Balor on the middle rope now as fans boo and the referee warns him again. Zayn takes Balor down and grounds him.

Balor turns it around and sends Zayn over the top rope to the floor. Balor runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Zayn down on the floor. Balor stands tall at ringside for a pop as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re trading big shots in the middle of the ring. Balor drops Zayn with a pele kick in the mouth. They’re both down now but Zayn starts to move first. Balor gets up first and stops Zayn from escaping, sending him head-first into the ring post. Zayn drops Balor over the top rope throat-first as fans boo.

Zayn goes to the top turnbuckle but Balor cuts him off with a chop. Balor climbs up for a superplex but Zayn fights back and headbutts him to the mat. Zayn poses to boos, then leaps but Balor dropkicks him in mid-air. Zayn kicks out at 2 and Balor can’t believe it. Zayn counters a 1916 attempt and hits the Blue Thunderbomb for a close 2 count. Zayn beats Balor back down with elbows, then launches him into the turnbuckles with an Exploder suplex.

Zayn calls for the Helluva Kick but Balor dodges it and kicks him in the face from the apron. Balor goes to the top but Zayn crotches him and sends him to the mat. Sami rolls Balor up and puts his feet on the ropes but the referee catches him. Zayn argues with the referee now. Balor counters Zayn and tackles him, unloading with right hands. Balor with a Slingblade, then the corner dropkick. Balor goes to the top but Sami dodges a Coup de Grace. Sami rolls Balor up for a close 2 count. Balor blocks the Exploder and nails a stomp to the chest. Balor dropkicks Sami into the corner again.

Balor with another big running dropkick into the corner. Balor goes back to the top as fans cheer him on. Balor nails Coup de Grace and covers for the pin to win and advance to the finals.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor stands tall as the music hits. He will now go to Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia for the King of the Ring finals against the winner of Monday’s RAW match between Jinder Mahal and Xavier Woods.

– Still to come, Reigns and Lesnar will sign their Crown Jewel contract. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package to hype the SmackDown arrival of Drew McIntyre. The announcers hype how the new Superstars from the WWE Draft will officially come to the blue brand next Friday.

– We get a video package looking at Paul Heyman’s involvement in the current feud between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville vs. Naomi

We go back to the ring and out comes Naomi to a pop. We see her pre-recorded backstage promo where she says Sonya Deville messed up by mistaking her kindness for weakness. We see Deville watching backstage as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Naomi is wrapping up her entrance in the ring. Deville comes out and says Naomi left her office last week before letting Deville finish telling her about tonight’s match. Deville reveals that this will be a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. She brings out her partner and here comes new blue brand Superstar Shayna Baszler. Naomi isn’t happy.

The bell rings and Deville slaps Naomi down as fans boo. Naomi charges her but Deville goes to the floor to retreat. Baszler comes from behind but Naomi ends up dropping her with a kick. Deville is surprised. Naomi chases Deville around and back into the ring but they double team her now as fans boo.

Baszler holds Naomi while Deville works her over and talks trash in her face. Naomi fights back and hits Deville, then gets free from Baszler. Naomi unloads on Baszler and nails a springboard kick. Naomi goes to the top but Deville grabs her leg and stops her. Naomi pulls Deville back in the ring by her hair but Baszler grabs her and applies the Kirifuda Clutch.

Deville yells at Baszler to finish Naomi. Naomi starts to fade in the submission as Deville taunts her. Baszler lets go and Naomi falls to the mat. Deville pins her with one boot on her chest for the win.

Winners: Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler

– After the bell, Deville and Baszler stand tall as the music hits. Naomi slowly recovers and the referee checks on her as Deville and Baszler laugh.

– We get a video package to hype the arrival of Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. They are coming soon from WWE NXT, thanks to the WWE Draft.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins. Rollins is set to “unleash hell” in his rebuttal to WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers hype tonight’s contract signing and non-title main event. Sasha Banks is backstage cutting a promo on how she will make history and right some wrongs when she wins the SmackDown Women’s Title at WWE Crown Jewel next week. Banks says last week it was Bianca Belair, and tonight it will be Becky Lynch who gets a big time beatdown. Cole and McAfee go over the Crown Jewel card now. We go back to the ring and Rollins has a mic. Rollins stares straight ahead as fans boo. Rollins breaks out into laughter now. He says the best joke he’s heard in some time is Edge thinking he has a chance at Crown Jewel.

Rollins sets the record straight – he is in no way afraid to face Edge inside Hell In a Cell, because hell has already frozen over tonight in California because the man himself, Edge, finally came around and agreed that Rollins is better in every single way. The boos continue as Rollins brags about being in Edge’s head and manipulating the master of mind games. Rollins says he’s going into the match with a mental and physical advantage. Rollins says there’s no way Edge can be 100% for this match after what’s happened to him as of late.

Rollins goes on and fans chant “Harley Quinn!” because of his suit. They now chant “we want Edge!” as Rollins goes on about Hell In a Cell, saying he is the man he is today because of the match. Rollins says he has the advantage because of Hell In a Cell. He says Edge is right when he says the fairy tale will end at Hell In a Cell, but not the way Edge thinks. Rollins sees this because he is the revolutionary, the visionary, he is Seth freakin’ Rollins. Rollins stares ahead and drops the mic as his music starts up. Rollins exits the ring.

– We see how Zelina Vega defeated Toni Storm and Carmella defeated Liv Morgan in Queen’s Crown first round matches last week. Vega is backstage with Carmella now. Carmella is glad Carmella got rid of Morgan. Vega gives Carmella some more props and says she has no intention of breaking Carmella’s face, so she can leave her face mask in the back. Vega proposes they go out and have a classy match tonight. Carmella agrees and is glad someone is on the same page as her. Carmella walks off and Vega looks on.

Queen’s Crown Tournament Semi-finals Match: Carmella vs. Zelina Vega

We go back to the ring for the blue brand semi-finals match in the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament as Carmella makes her way out, announced as The Most Beautiful Woman In WWE. She heads to the ring and we go to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.