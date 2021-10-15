Amanda Huber now working for AEW

Amanda Huber is now All Elite.

Huber, the widow of Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), took to Twitter tonight and announced that she is officially working with the company now. She will be working on AEW’s Community Outreach Team.

Huber thanked AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan, Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes, and Executive Vice Presidents Cody Rhodes, World Champion Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks.

“Words can’t express how happy I am right now. The ability to be a part of @AEW and work with the communities is legitimately a dream job. Thank you @TonyKhan @CodyRhodes @TheBrandiRhodes @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX,” she wrote.

Cody noted in another tweet that Khan made the decision to hire Huber. He elaborated on her position.

“GREAT day – Please welcome @MandaLHuber to The Community Outreach Team. @TonyKhan has placed her on the best team as we approach each community AEW performs in and make strides to do good when the cameras are on…and more importantly, when they’re off. Welcome Amanda!,” Cody wrote.

Huber has continued to honor Brodie’s legacy since he tragically passed away on December 26 last year, at the age of 41. AEW has brought Huber and her two sons closer into their family since Brodie’s passing, even signing Brodie Jr. to a contract and letting him perform as a member of The Dark Order.

Stay tuned for more on Huber’s new AEW role. Below are the full tweets from Amanda and Cody:

Words can’t express how happy I am right now. The ability to be a part of @AEW and work with the communities is legitimately a dream job. Thank you @TonyKhan @CodyRhodes @TheBrandiRhodes @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/k0Sytyymw1 — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) October 15, 2021