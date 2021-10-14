Vince McMahon on William Shatner’s trip to space

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon took to Twitter tonight to congratulate WWE Celebrity Wing Hall of Famer William Shatner on going to space.

Shatner, age 90, made history earlier this week by being the oldest person to make it to space, and the first WWE Hall of Famer to make it there. Shatner flew to space aboard the New Shepard capsule launched by Blue Origin, which is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The suborbital flight lasted just over 10 minutes as the capsule reached a maximum altitude of nearly 66 miles, 4 miles higher than the recognized boundary of space.

Matt Camp of WWE’s The Bump spoke with Shatner today for an exclusive interview on the trip to space, which you can see below. Vince tweeted the interview and congratulated Shatner.

“So proud that the legendary @WilliamShatner, a WWE Hall of Famer now holds the record for the oldest person in space!,” Vince wrote.

Shatner was inducted into the 2020 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame, earlier this year during WrestleMania 37 Weekend as the 2020 ceremony was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shatner made two WWE appearances back in 1995, and later inducted Jerry Lawler into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007. He then hosted RAW in February 2010, and narrated WWE Breaking Ground.

You can see Vince’s full tweet below, along with Camp’s interview with Shatner: