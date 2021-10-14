Scorpio Sky says he signed a five year extension with AEW

“Working for (Tony Khan) is great. I love it. He’s always shown faith in me, and it’s something that I’ve really truly appreciated. He saw something in me very, very early on. He still sees it, evident by the contract extension that I just signed so I’m going to be with AEW for a long, long time. A lot of that comes down to Tony Khan and his vision. There’s nothing more I can say about it. Nothing but good things to say about working for a guy like that.”

source: PWinsider