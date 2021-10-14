MLW National Openweight Championship now vacant

The MLW National Openweight Title is now vacant.

As we’ve noted, last week’s MLW Fightland special on Vice saw Alex Hammerstone win the Title vs. Title match over Jacob Fatu to become the new MLW World Heavyweight Champion and the MLW National Openweight Champion.

In an update, last night’s “Fusion: ALPHA” episode saw Hammerstone approach matchmaker Cesar Duran and inform him that he wants to shift his focus to only defending the World Heavyweight Title moving forward. The title was then officially relinquished by Hammerstone.

Hammerstone became the inaugural MLW National Openweight Champion back on June 1, 2019 at Fury Road by defeating Brian Pillman Jr. in the tournament finals. He held the title for 865 days. There is no word on how MLW will crown the second-ever National Openweight Champion, but we will keep you updated.