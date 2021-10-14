Khan reveals talks to make AEW video library available online

AEW President Tony Khan is looking at making the whole AEW video library available to fans and is currently talking to WarnerMedia to see how they can provide the service. Khan revealed the news during his appearance on Rasslin, a YouTube show for Barstool Sports.

If Khan manages to get the service up and running, it would be somewhat similar to the WWE Network where all the episodes of the flagship show Dynamite, Rampage, Dark, Dark: Elevation, and past pay-per-views would be available to view on-demand, any time.

He did not reveal any details on when the service is expected to launch or where. WarnerMedia has HBO Max as a streaming service which would be ideal for AEW and it would be like WWE on Peacock. HBO Max is estimated to have over 67 million subscribers worldwide. Once WarnerMedia merges with Discovery, there’s also the possibility of Discovery+ taking over the catalog if the two streaming services merge.