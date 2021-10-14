JBL says Brock Lesnar offered to put him over in his hometown

“I was working with Brock in Abilene. I said, ‘Hey Brock, I want to talk to you,’ and he goes, ‘Your college buddies are here. I’m gonna put you over.’ I said, ‘Brock, they don’t care who goes over. I could care less. You win, I win, doesn’t matter.’ Brock hit me with a belly-to-belly suplex, and it’s hard suplexing a tall guy. Not because of weight but because you could be spiking him on his head. Brock caught me, throws me in the suplex, and I asked him for before, ‘Brock, are you sure you can do this? Not strength wise, just the logistics of throwing a guy that’s really tall’ and Brock said, ‘I’ve been suplexing people since I was five years old.’ He suplexed me so easily that I got up. I said, ‘Do it again’ and he grabbed me, and he did it again. And I said, ‘Do it a third time’ and this time, I didn’t do anything. He threw me like a child. The strength of Brock Lesnar is different. It’s like an Avenger. He should be an Avenger.”

source: Wrestling Inc.