Impact Report 10/14/21

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from the latest episode Impact Wrestling. Coverage begins at 8pm.

The road to Bound For Glory is getting shorter with only 9 days left. Tonight will bring us closer to the biggest night of the year for Impact Wrestling.

Match 1. Triple Threat Match. Bullet Club’s El Phantasmo (with Hikuleo and Chris Bey) VS Rohit Raju VS Willie Mack. Winner will be in the triple threat for the X Division Title at Bound For Glory.

Mack and Rohit go at it right away. Mack slams Rohit. EP rakes Mack’s back, but can’t move Mack off a shoulder block. Mack then hits a ranna off the ropes on EP. Rohit knocks Mack from the ring and he and EP start duking it out strong style. Rohit sweeps the leg to gain an advantage. Mack breaks up a pin attempt. EP then rakes Mack’s back again. He then hits a flying cross body block. EP then dives to the outside on Rohit. He then does a swanton bomb on Mack for a two count.

Rohit regroups and double stomps Mack. The three start slugging it out in the center of the ring. Mack takes them both down with a double clothesline. Mack then uses his power to hit a double Samoan Drop, both men were on his back. What a match to start the show.

Standing double moonsault by Mack for a two count. Willie covered them both, but was a second away. Mack mounts the ropes, but Rohit catches him. He tries for a superplex. Mack counters and front face suplexes him. EP hits a Ranna off the top on Mack. He then hits a monster splash for two on Mack. Mack blocks a superkick by EP, hits a stunner, then takes out Hikuleu and Bey on the outside. Rohit sneaks up and rolls up EP for two. He then hits a Flatliner for another two count. EP and Rohit block each others moves until EP crotches him. After a Piledriver by EP; he gets the pin on Rohit.

Winner. El Phantasmo. By winning this triple threat, he will be involved in the triple threat for the X Division Championship at Bound for Glory.

Gia Miller interviews Ace Austin and Madman Fulton backstage. The two will both be in the Battle Royal to earn a shot at the Call Your Shot gauntlet match at Bound For Glory.. Ace says he has double the chance. The two will work together to make Ace Austin the winner.

Match 2. Savanah Evans (with Tasha Steelz) VS Lady Frost

Frost tries to use her speed to gain the early advantage, but Evans strength and size is too much from the get go. Frost continues to fight, but Evans powerful chops and forearms have Frost in trouble. Evans locks on a bear hug. Somehow Frost breaks free, but takes a big boot as we go to break.