New Roman Reigns trademark filings by WWE

WWE has filed to trademark a new nickname for Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The company filed to trademark “The Suplex-orcist” and “The Suplexorcist” on Friday, October 8. This is the new nickname that Paul Heyman recently started using for Reigns during promos to hype the new feud with Brock Lesnar.

WWE Shop has also released a new Suplexorcist t-shirt for Reigns, which is now available for $27.99 pre-sale orders. You can see the t-shirt below.

The following use descriptions were included for “The Suplexorcist” and “The Suplex-orcist” in WWE’s USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filings:

“Wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports via an online community portal”

“Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, pajamas, scarves, gloves; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts”

Reigns is set to defend against Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 21.

You can see WWE’s new “Suplexorcist” t-shirt for Reigns below: