Justin Credible’s Autobiography Available for Pre-Order
WOHW Publishers is now accepting pre-orders for the upcoming autobiography of former ECW and WWE Superstar Justin Credible (aka PJ Polaco). The book was written by Credible and Kenny Casanova, with preorders available at the above link. Here’s an official synopsis:
Take a hardcore journey. Follow a wrestler who started with just a dream, then became everything his name says he is. See his early days, his training, and his first few steps into the WWF spotlight. Jump in the ring with Aldo Montoya, go on the road with the Kliq, and watch his incredible ECW transformation to the extreme. Then, in the main event, witness PJ Polaco battle his toughest opponent to date – the demons who tried to end his life, and his subsequent struggle to make a miraculous comeback.
Wrestling fans of all kinds will agree that this book is not just the coolest, not just the best, it is… JUSTIN CREDIBLE.
PLUS:
Foreword by Lance Storm
Growing up in Connecticut
Backyard wrestling!
Training with the the Harts in Calgary
Starting out as enhancement talent with WWF
His run as Aldo Montoya
Becoming Justin Credible
His famous ECW Championship run
Tagging with Lance Storm as The Impact Players
His return to WWE
Crazy rockstar-like road stories
Independent wrestling
ROH & other promotions
Battling personal demons
The comeback