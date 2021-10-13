Justin Credible’s Autobiography Available for Pre-Order

WOHW Publishers is now accepting pre-orders for the upcoming autobiography of former ECW and WWE Superstar Justin Credible (aka PJ Polaco). The book was written by Credible and Kenny Casanova, with preorders available at the above link. Here’s an official synopsis:

Take a hardcore journey. Follow a wrestler who started with just a dream, then became everything his name says he is. See his early days, his training, and his first few steps into the WWF spotlight. Jump in the ring with Aldo Montoya, go on the road with the Kliq, and watch his incredible ECW transformation to the extreme. Then, in the main event, witness PJ Polaco battle his toughest opponent to date – the demons who tried to end his life, and his subsequent struggle to make a miraculous comeback.

Wrestling fans of all kinds will agree that this book is not just the coolest, not just the best, it is… JUSTIN CREDIBLE.

PLUS:

Foreword by Lance Storm

Growing up in Connecticut

Backyard wrestling!

Training with the the Harts in Calgary

Starting out as enhancement talent with WWF

His run as Aldo Montoya

Becoming Justin Credible

His famous ECW Championship run

Tagging with Lance Storm as The Impact Players

His return to WWE

Crazy rockstar-like road stories

Independent wrestling

ROH & other promotions

Battling personal demons

The comeback