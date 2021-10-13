Carmelo Hayes notes

New WWE NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes says he’s about make the title the A Championship of the brand.

As noted, last night’s NXT 2.0 main event saw Isaiah “Swerve” Scott make his first successful title defense since winning the title back in June, retaining over Santos Escobar. Hayes and Trick Williams had came out during the match to help fight off Legado del Fantasma as Hit Row was taken out earlier in the day by Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. After celebrating with Swerve following the main event, Hayes suddenly attacked the champ and then cashed in his Breakout Tournament contract he won earlier in the summer. Hayes and Swerve went at it for a few minutes before Hayes picked up the win to capture the strap.

Hayes took to Twitter after the win and made a bold statement.

“I’m about to turn this into the A Championship. I said what I said,” he wrote.

Hayes took to Twitter today and posted a backstage photo with WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Producer Shawn Michaels, a role usually reserved for Triple H. This could be a sign Triple H has not returned to work from his recent heart surgery.

“Goated [goat emoji x 2],” Hayes wrote with the HBK photo, seen below.

Michaels also tweeted on Hayes’ big title win and wrote, “The cross section of opportunity and preparation… SUCCESS! Congratulations to the NEW #NXTNATitle champion… @Carmelo_WWE! #WWENXT”

There’s no word on who Hayes’ first challenger will be or if he will defend at the NXT Halloween Havoc special on October 26.

You can see related tweets from Hayes and Michaels below, along with footage from the cash-in and photos from Trick:

I’m about to turn this into the A Championship. I said what I said. https://t.co/Cpyjd3TVD0 — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) October 13, 2021

No HBK slander I’ll block y’all asses — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) October 13, 2021