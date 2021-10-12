Video of The Miz dancing on last night’s DWTS episode

Veteran WWE Superstar The Miz and his pro dance partner Witney Carson danced the quickstep to Aladdin’s “Friend Like Me” song on last night’s new episode of Dancing With The Stars on ABC.

Last night’s episode has a special Disney heroes theme. There will be a special episode airing tonight with a theme of Disney villains. The Miz danced as The Genie from Aladdin on last night’s episode.

The Miz continues to receive praise from the DWTS judges on season 30. He and Carson received a score of 31/40 last night, which was above average for this episode.

Below is a look at how The Miz transformed into The Genie, along with footage from last night’s performance: