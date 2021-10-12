Update on the Impact Digital Media Championship six-way

Fallah Bahh has earned a spot in the Six-Way to crown the inaugural Impact Wrestling Digital Media Title at Bound For Glory.

The latest Impact Digital Media Title Tournament match aired today on Impact Plus and the Impact YouTube channel for Ultimate Insiders members. The match saw Fallah Bahh defeat Sam Beale.

Bahh joins Crazzy Steve and John Skyler as the first three confirmed participants for the title match. Steve defeated Hernandez last week, while Skyler defeated Zicky Dice to qualify. Three more participants will be confirmed with matches that air this Wednesday, next Tuesday, and next Wednesday. Jordynne Grace vs. Johnny Swinger will take place tomorrow, but the participants for next Wednesday and Thursday have not been announced yet.

Once the first-ever Impact Digital Media Champion is crowned, the title will be defended on Impact’s social media channels, Impact Plus, TV shows, special events, and pay-per-view events.

The 2021 Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, October 23 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. The one-hour Countdown To Glory pre-show will begin at 9:30pm ET, and the main card will begin at 10:30pm ET. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Josh Alexander vs. Christian Cage (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

FinJuice or The Bullet Club vs. The Good Brothers (c)

Triple Threat Tournament Finals for the Vacant Impact X Division Title

Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. El Phantasmo or Rohit Raju or Willie Mack

20-Man Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann vs. Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey vs. 15 wrestlers TBA

Winner receives a trophy and a contract for a title match of their choosing within one year.

Countdown To Glory Pre-show: Six-Way Tournament Finals for the Inaugural Impact Digital Media Title

John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Fallah Bahh vs. 3 wrestlers TBD