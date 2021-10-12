Tony Khan comments on Bray Wyatt

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan says his company has not talked with Windham Rotunda, formerly known as Bray Wyatt in WWE.

Khan is currently appearing on WFAN’s Moose & Maggie show and was asked about Rotunda possibly signing with AEW.

“He’s a great wrestler, and I have to be honest, we haven’t talked at all,” Khan said. “I’ve known him in personal life, but in reality, we haven’t talked. But you never know.”

Rotunda has been rumored to be in talks with AEW and Impact Wrestling, but there’s no solid word on where he is headed.

WWE released Rotunda from his contract back on Saturday, July 31. If he is under a standard 90-day non-compete clause with WWE, he would become a free agent on Friday, October 29.

