New match for WWE Crown Jewel

Hometown star Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali is now official for WWE Crown Jewel from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This week’s WWE RAW saw Ali and Mansoor take a loss to Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. The tension between Ali and Mansoor continued after the match, and Ali later attacked Mansoor during a backstage interview with Kevin Patrick.

As seen in the post-RAW video below, Patrick interviewed Mansoor about the attack and the challenge was issued for Crown Jewel. WWE has since confirmed the match.

“Mansoor, I am challenging you to a match at Crown Jewel, because when I beat you and I embarrass you in front of your friends, and your family, and your countrymen, you will know the pain and the shame that I live with every day. You’ll experience it, and then you will finally learn what I’ve been trying to tell you since day one,” Ali said.

The 2021 WWE Crown Jewel event will take place on Thursday, October 21 from The Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from tonight’s RAW with Mansoor and Ali:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Big E (c)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

No Holds Barred Match

Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

Hell In a Cell Match

Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals

Carmella or Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop or Shayna Baszler

King of the Ring Tournament Finals

Finn Balor or Sami Zayn vs. Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali