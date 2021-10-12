LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT EPISODE

– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with video recorded earlier today. We see Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, and NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott walking into the WWE Performance Center. They mention how they haven’t heard from Ashante “Thee” Adonis all week. A SUV pulls up and out hops Legado del Fantasma’s Elektra Lopez, Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza and Santos Escobar. They attack and abduct B-Fab and Top Dolla, and leave Swerve laying. Santos taunts Swerve before they drive off. We cut to the opening NXT 2.0 video.

– We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener with Halloween Havoc implications.

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Joe Gacy

We go right to the ring and Joe Gacy is already out, sitting in the middle of the ring in his chair. He says Tommaso Ciampa is NXT Champion and that title comes with uncontrolled balance. He says he will become victorious over that walking example of toxic masculinity and championship privilege in this safe space of a ring tonight. Gacy represents all of us, all of his snowflakes, and he will bring transparent inclusivity to the NXT Title when he inserts himself into the NXT Title match at Halloween Havoc. Gacy drops the mic and out comes Ciampa for this non-title match as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Gacy will be added to Bron Breakker vs. Ciampa at Halloween Havoc if he wins.

The bell rings and they face off. Fans chant for Ciampa and he goes to work on Gacy. Gacy fights back and drops Ciampa with a shoulder for a 2 count. Gacy grounds Ciampa now. Ciampa turns it around. More back and forth now. Gacy with a backbreaker for a quick pin attempt.

Gacy works Ciampa over some more and stands tall to boos. Gacy looks out and we see Harland (Parker Boudreaux) in the crowd again. They lock eyes and Gacy goes back to work on Ciampa. Ciampa turns it back around and delivers running knees in the corner. Ciampa with more offense until Gacy goes to the floor for a breather as fans boo. Ciampa follows but Gacy slams him face-first into the announce table. Ciampa counters and slams Gacy face-first into the table. Ciampa brings it back in the ring and unloads on Gacy. Ciampa grounds Gacy again and pounds on him as fans do dueling chants.

We get another look at Harland in the crowd as he stares straight ahead to the ring. Gacy counters Ciampa and mounts more offense, delivering a running splash in the corner and a Uranage for a close 2 count. Ciampa rolls to the apron but Gacy runs the apron and hits a senton on the edge. Gacy goes to the floor for a breather, smiling at the crowd as they boo. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Ciampa takes it to the floor but brings Gacy back in. Ciampa with a running corner clothesline, and another, and a third, then a fourth. Gacy tries to block the fifth but Ciampa ducks him and nails a big clothesline in the middle of the ring for a pop. Gacy blocks the Air Raid Crash but Ciampa keeps control. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Ciampa with a jumping knee to the face. Gacy keeps fighting and rocks him with a right forearm, then a powerbomb for a close 2 count.

Gacy goes to the corner for a moonsault but he misses. Ciampa goes for Air Raid Crash but it’s blocked and Gacy rolls him for 2. Ciampa goes on and hits a Fairy Tale Ending in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

– After the match, Ciampa stands tall as his music hits and he clutches the NXT Title belt. We go to replays. We come back to Harland dropping Ciampa at ringside out of nowhere. Gacy runs over to see why but Harland grabs him by the throat. Gacy smiles in his face and slowly caresses his face. Harland stares at him and lets him go as fans chant “who are you?” at Harland. Harland runs off and Gacy goes to check on Ciampa but Ciampa shoves him away and heads to the back. Gacy stares up from the ground and he’s all smiles.

– The music hits and out comes Toxic Attraction – Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. They head to the ring and pose together with mics. Dolin says last week they came out with one purpose – to put an end to NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. Fans boo.

Dolin says NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark wanted to play hero and ruin their fun, so they left the ring feeling very unsatisfied. Jayne says Shirai and Stark wants to play by the rules but Toxic Attraction could care less about the rules as they do what they want, when they want, and what they want are the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. Jayne says their days as champions are numbered and their time is up at Halloween Havoc. Rose says Dolin and Jayne won’t be the only successful ones at Halloween Havoc because she’s challenging Gonzalez for the title.

Rose says Gonzalez got lucky last week and her luck is coming to an end. Rose says Toxic Attraction will make history at Halloween Havoc, mark her words, and they will all be wearing gold around their pretty little waists. Rose says one more thing – it doesn’t matter what hair color she has, she’s still the baddest bitch in the game. They drop the mics and the music hits for the next match.

Xyon Quinn vs. Malik Blade

Xyon Quinn immediately makes his way to the ring for the next match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a dark teaser vignette for a new character to debut at Halloween Havoc on October 26. We go back to the ring and Malik Blade is locking up with Quinn to start. They break and size each other up. Quinn drops Blade with a shoulder first. Fans do dueling chants. Quinn with a big scoop slam in the middle of the ring.

Quinn keeps control and slams Blade back into the corner for shoulder thrusts. Quinn with a powerful Irish Whip into the corner and Blade goes back down. Quinn grounds Blade with a headlock now as fans rally with chants. Blade fights back and mounts some offense. Blade with a corner clothesline and more for a close 2 count, then another. Quinn comes right back with a big chokeslam in the middle of the ring.

Quinn calls for the finish and waits for Blade to get back up now. Quinn charges with a Superman Forearm for the pin to win.

Winner: Xyon Quinn

– After the match, Quinn stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. He doesn’t care about what happened earlier because Halloween Havoc and the title defense against Bron Breakker has a big fight feel. The Grizzled Young Veterans walk up and taunt Ciampa, saying they can’t wait to see him lose the title to a rookie. Breakker walks up and has a few words for James Drake and Zack Gibson. They talk some trash but back away because they’re not dressed to fight. Drake and Gibson walk away. Bron says he will have Ciampa’s back between now and Halloween Havoc only because he wants to beat Ciampa at his best. They stare each other down to end the segment.

Ivy Nile vs. Valentina Feroz

We go back to the ring and out comes The Diamond Mine – the debuting Ivy Nile with manager Malcolm Bivens, coach Hachiman, The Creed Brothers, and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong. Nile stands tall and shows off some of her strength as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers hype WWE Crown Jewel. McKenzie is backstage with NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott now. She says no one has heard from the other Hit Row members since earlier. Scott says they will be alright and goes on to talk about how he’s taking the title to SmackDown and there’s nothing Santos Escobar can do about it. We go back to the ring and Valentina Feroz is waiting in the ring as Nile stares her down. The bell rings and they lock up, trading counters as The Diamond Mine looks on.

Feroz with two takedowns and a dropkick but Nile is still coming at h er. Nile lifts Feroz and holds her, then powers her into a big vertical suplex. Nile kips up as Hachiman cheers her on. Nile man-handles Feroz into the corner and works her over some more. Nile steps on the back of Feroz’s head, pushing it into the bottom turnbuckle now. Ivy keeps control and some fans chant her name. Feroz fights back but Nile cuts her off and scoop slams her in the middle of the ring.

Nile rolls into a submission but Feroz keeps fighting. Nile powers up with Feroz on her shoulders, stretches her and squats with her. Nile holds Feroz there for a minute or two and Feroz finally taps out.

Winner: Ivy Nile

– After the match, Nile stands tall as the music hits. The Diamond Mine joins her in the ring as we go to replays. Bivens takes the mic and says that was a message every woman in NXT needed to see. He says The Pitbull has been unleashed, and Nile didn’t come to play. Do you know who else didn’t come to play? The Creed Brothers. They are putting in work every day and proving that they are the most dominant tag team in NXT. Bivens says speaking of dominant, allow him to introduce our NXT Cruiserweight Champion, Roderick Strong. Strong takes the mic but he’s immediately interrupted by Ikemen Jiro. Jiro comes out and motions for the title around his waist. Jiro enters the ring as The Diamond Mine exits, except for Julius Creed. Julius talks some trash and calls Jiro out but Jiro drops him with a big right hand out of nowhere. The others rush the ring but Jiro retreats to ringside, taunting them as they look on. We go to commercial.

Julius Creed vs. Ikemen Jiro

Back from the break and Julius Creed is warming up in the corner as Ikemen Jiro gets ready. Creed explodes out of the corner and takes Jiro’s leg out to start. Creed with a big suplex to toss Jiro around the ring.

Creed rams Jiro into the turnbuckles, talking trash as fans boo him. Creed controls his singles debut and drops Jiro on his head again. Creed with a big gutwrench suplex. Creed continues to easily toss Jiro around with throws.

Jiro fights back with lefts and rights, then drops Creed with a clothesline as fans cheer him on. Creed counters and whips Jiro into the corner, but then runs into boots in the corner. Jiro does a handspring in the corner, then turns that into a splash for a 2 count. Jiro takes it to the floor and springboards with a moonsault as fans cheer him on.

Fans chant “NXT!” as Jiro brings it back in. Jiro flies but Creed catches him in mid-air, drops him on his head, and then nails a low lariat for the pin to win.

Winner: Julius Creed

– After the match, Creed stands tall as The Diamond Mine joins him. We go to commercial as the music hits. The Diamond Mine attacks Jiro in the middle of the ring now as fans boo. Fans pop as Kushida runs down to make the save. They beat Kushida and Jiro down now and stand tall to end the segment.

– NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez is backstage. She accepts Mandy Rose’s challenge for Halloween Havoc but says it will be a “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” match.

Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland

We go back to the ring and out comes Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we go to the second episode of “Lashing Out” with Lash Legend and her studio audience. She jokes about the WWE Draft and how next year it will be called WWE Squid Games. She also talks about Hit Row going to SmackDown. Someone brings up how Tony D’Angelo said last week he wanted to be on the show but they told him there was a scheduling conflict. Lash has three words for D’Angelo appearing on her show – fuhget-about-it. We go back to the ring and Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland are out. The bell rings and Dunne unloads on Wagner to start. Wagner takes Dunne down.

Wagner stays on Dunne. Dunne gets him in a Guillotine submission and goes to work bending his fingers. Wagner powers up with a big vertical suplex in the middle of the ring. Wagner drops a headbutt for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Holland comes in as does Kyle. Holland dominates Kyle and launches him overhead across the ring.

Dunne tags back in and works Kyle over while he’s down. Fans do dueling chants. Vic confirms The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Bron Breakker and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa for next week. Dunne works on Kyle’s leg and knee now. Holland tags back in and drops a knee into Kyle’s hurt knee. Kyle tries to fight back but Holland drops him with a big right uppercut. Fans boo as Holland continues to dominate and take his time with Kyle.

Dunne tags back in and takes over on Kyle’s knee. Dunne with a cheap shot to Wagner. Kyle manages to take Dunne’s knee out. He decks Holland and unloads on Dunne with kicks and a sweep now. O’Reilly with a running right hand in the corner. Dunne counters and bends the fingers and stretches his arm. Kyle still manages to rock him and get an opening. Wagner and Holland tag in and go to work on each other, colliding in the middle of the ring. Wagner gets the upperhand and hits a big shoulder block. Holland does the same. Wagner drops Holland with a shoulder, then knocks Dunne off the apron.

Wagner keeps running wild and sends Holland out to the floor. Holland pulls Wagner out and rocks him with a right hand. Wagner whips Holland shoulder-first into the steel ring steps. Wagner yells down at Holland at ringside as we go back to commercial.

