Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki announced for The Buy In

AEW has announced Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki for Friday’s “The Buy In” pre-show for AEW Rampage.

As noted, AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan announced this morning that a Buy In pre-show will air on the AEW YouTube channel at 9pm ET this Friday, as the one-hour lead-in to the live AEW Rampage episode from Miami. Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty was previously announced, along with Danielson vs. an opponent to be announced.

In an update, Khan has now announced Suzuki vs. Danielson.

He tweeted, “Ahead of a huge #AEWRampage show THIS Friday night at 10pm ET/9pm CT LIVE on TNT with @CMPunk vs. @MattSydal + Jericho/Hager/@sammyguevara vs. Sky/Page/Dos Santos w/ @GamebredFighter, we’re open Friday Live with The Buy In online at 9 ET/8 CT @suzuki_D_minoru vs. @bryandanielson!”

As we’ve reported, the beginning of Rampage will go head-to-head with the end of a special Supersized SmackDown episode on FS1, which will air for 2 hours and 30 minutes. The last 30 minutes will air commercial free. That special SmackDown on FS1, will feature Brock Lesnar facing off with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks in a non-title match, plus King of the Ring semi-finals with Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn, and Queen’s Crown semi-finals with Zelina Vega vs. Carmella.

Below is the updated line-up for Friday’s live AEW Rampage at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, along with Khan’s announcement:

* The Buy In pre-show on YouTube with Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki, Lee Moriarty vs. Bobby Fish

* CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal

* Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny

* Junior Dos Santos, Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager and AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara