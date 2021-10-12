10/12/21 AEW Dark Recap

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from the All Elite Zone in Orlando, Florida.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Andrew Lockhart vs. Shawn Dean

They lock up and Dean gets a quick cover for a one count. Dean drops Lockhart with a hip toss, and follows with a dropkick. Lockhart goes to the floor, but Dean goes for a dive. Lockhart cuts him off and takes him down in the ring. Lockhart drops an elbow and goes for the cover, but Dean kicks out. Lockhart delivers a chop, but Dean comes back with one of his own. Dean follows with clotheslines, and delivers an enzuigiri in the corner. Dean drops Lockhart with a back body drop, and follows with an elbow drop. Dean picks Lockart up and delivers a power bomb back-breaker for the pin fall.

Winner: Shawn Dean

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Ashley D’Amboise vs. KiLynn King

They lock up and King drops D’Amboise with a side-headlock take down. D’Amboise counters with a leg-scissors, but King comes back with a side-headlock. They exchange wrist-locks and King drops D’Amboise with a vertical suplex, but D’Amboise comes back with a few shots. D’Amboise drops King with a swinging neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but King kicks out. King comes back with a kick to the midsection, and follows with a kick to the face. King delivers a right hand and sends D’Amboise to the corner. King delivers back elbows in the corner and drops her to the mat. D’Amboise tries to fight back, but King drops her with Kingdom Falls for the pin fall.

Winner: KiLynn King

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Darian Bengston vs. Wardlow

Bengston delivers a few kicks, but Wardlow isn’t fazed. Wardlow comes back with clubbing shots and goes for a power bomb, but Bengston rolls through. Wardlow backs Bengston into the corner and drives his shoulder into his midsection a few times. Bengston gets free and goes for a cross-body, but he misses and Wardlow drops him with a power bomb. Wardlow delivers another power bomb, and follows with the F-10 for the pin fall.

Winner: Wardlow

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Anthony Greene vs. Evil Uno

Uno drops Greene with a few shots and chops him against the ropes. Uno goes for another shot, but Greene dodges it and drops Uno with a hurricanrana. Greene drops Uno witha bulldog and goes for the cover, but Uno kicks out. Uno comes back with a series of chops, and then whips Greene into the corner. Uno goes for the cover, but Greene kicks out. Uno slams Greene to the mat again and goes for another cover, but Greene kicks out. Uno stomps on Greene’s face, but Greene fights back with right hands. Uno drops him with a right of his own and then sends him off the ropes, but Greene counters with a cross-body. Greene connects with a springboard cross-body and goes for the cover, but Uno kicks out. Greene connects with a third cross-body and goes for another cover, but Uno kicks out again. Greene backs Uno into the corner, but Uno comes out with a boot to the face. Uno delivers a neck-breaker over his knee and goes for the cover, but Greene kicks out. Greene comes back with a roll-up for two, and then plants Uno with a Crucifix Bomb. Greene goes for another cover, but Uno kicks out.

Greene slams Uno again and goes up top, but Uno cuts him off. Uno throws Greene across the ring and drops him with a clothesline. Uno delivers Something Evil for the pin fall.

Winner: Evil Uno