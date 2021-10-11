Tony Khan says his father thought AEW was a bad idea
“I fully believed that AEW was going to work so no on would’ve persuaded me otherwise. There’s another interview that I did and it’s clear that my father thought it was a bad idea, but I always knew I had the drive, desire and knowledge to make it work. I back myself in a big way in these situations and I like to think that I’ve built up the business acumen to make AEW the best wrestling company in the world. When you have that fire inside you to make something work then why would you listen to anyone else?”
source: dazn.com
Speaking of Khan, yesterday was his birthday, and Ric Flair posted a happy birthday…
Happy Birthday @TonyKhan! Make It A Great One! You Followed My Whole Career And Grew Up Watching Me! These Treasures Represent 50 Years Of My Work! Thank You For All The Respect! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/Q7jj7HFhlZ
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 10, 2021
His father thought hiring urban Meyer was a good idea, so not sure we can trust his judgement like ever