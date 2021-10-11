Tony Khan says his father thought AEW was a bad idea

Oct 11, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

“I fully believed that AEW was going to work so no on would’ve persuaded me otherwise. There’s another interview that I did and it’s clear that my father thought it was a bad idea, but I always knew I had the drive, desire and knowledge to make it work. I back myself in a big way in these situations and I like to think that I’ve built up the business acumen to make AEW the best wrestling company in the world. When you have that fire inside you to make something work then why would you listen to anyone else?”

source: dazn.com

Speaking of Khan, yesterday was his birthday, and Ric Flair posted a happy birthday…

One Response

  1. Sean says:
    October 11, 2021 at 4:10 pm

    His father thought hiring urban Meyer was a good idea, so not sure we can trust his judgement like ever

