Notes on Ridge Holland and Paige

– During the WWE Draft, NXT Star Ridge Holland was called up to Friday Night Smackdown and is set to join the brand following Crown Jewel. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer made it clear that WWE Management think highly of Holland as they believe he is a future World Champion.

– In a post on Twitter, Paige once again hinted at a return to wrestling by posting a photo of her wrestling boots and the Divas title. Last month, she posted a similar tweet, teasing “January,” while the month before she noted she was “not done yet.”