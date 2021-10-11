Becky Lynch asked The Rock for permission to use the Rock Bottom at SummerSlam

On the latest episode of Out of Character podcast for FOX Sports with Ryan Satin, Smackdown Women’s champion Becky Lynch revealed that she called The Rock before SummerSlam to ask for permission to use the Rock Bottom.

Lynch beat Belair with the Manhandle Slam, a move very similar to the Rock Bottom, and followed the unwritten rule that you should check with the person who used the finisher before you make it your own as well.

“So, I called him and told him how SummerSlam’s gonna go down and said ‘Hey, look, this is what I’m thinking, I’m supposed to hit one move, can I use this?’ and, yeah,” Lynch said.

Asked by Satin if that was the extent of the conversation, Lynch said no, and Rock was so awesome and gracious with his time and advice and she has his number and all she has to do is give him a ring anytime if she needs advice.

“It’s good to be The Man,” Lynch joked.