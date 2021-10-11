2022 Royal Rumble travel packages out tomorrow

Travel packages for the Royal Rumble 2022 will be coming out tomorrow at Noon ET with four different packages available: Championship, Platinum, Gold, and Silver.

Each package will contain the Royal Rumble ticket, a gift back, a buffet-style breakfast with WWE Superstars and Legends, travel package concierge, and a two-night hotel accommodation in St. Louis area. The difference between each package is also the location of the ticket.

The Championship package will also contain an exclusive photo opportunity with the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales in their beautiful and historic stables in a tour with WWE Superstars.

You can have up to four people in one room and prices start from $995 for one person for the cheapest package and $3,050 for a single person for the most expensive packages.

You can check the packages out at RoyalRumbleTravel.com.