10/11/21 AEW Dark Elevation Results
The opening credits roll. Eddie Kingston, Mark Henry, Paul Wight, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
—
- Penelope Ford (w/The Bunny) defeated Notorious Mimi
- Santana and Ortiz defeated Adrien Soriano and Matthew Omen
- FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (w/Wardlow) defeated Lee Moriarty and LSG
- Tay Conti (w/Anna Jay) defeated Dani Mo
- Joey Janela (w/Kayla Rossi) defeated Crowbar (W/The Blue Meanie)
- Ruby Soho defeated Emi Sakura (w/Lulu Pencil)
- Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) and The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny) defeated Brock Anderson, Chuck Taylor, Lee Johnson, and Wheeler Yuta (w/Kris Statlander)