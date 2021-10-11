10/11/21 AEW Dark Elevation Results

Oct 11, 2021 - by Michael Riba

The opening credits roll. Eddie Kingston, Mark Henry, Paul Wight, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

  1. Penelope Ford (w/The Bunny) defeated Notorious Mimi
  2. Santana and Ortiz defeated Adrien Soriano and Matthew Omen
  3. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (w/Wardlow) defeated Lee Moriarty and LSG
  4. Tay Conti (w/Anna Jay) defeated Dani Mo
  5. Joey Janela (w/Kayla Rossi) defeated Crowbar (W/The Blue Meanie)
  6. Ruby Soho defeated Emi Sakura (w/Lulu Pencil)
  7. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
    Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) and The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny) defeated Brock Anderson, Chuck Taylor, Lee Johnson, and Wheeler Yuta (w/Kris Statlander)

