WWE happy with Roman Reigns, plus a note on the women’s division

– WrestlingNewsCo’s Paul Davis has heard from WWE sources that suggested management are extremely happy with the way that Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ heel turn has gone. He was also told that Reigns is the top merchandise seller and in fact has surpassed every heel in the company’s history when it comes to amount of merchandise sold.

– According to a new report from Fightful Select, there is a growing frustration within WWE over how the Women’s division is being treated. Not much information has been given but it could be the tip of the iceberg.