Thunder Rosa Weighs In On Potentially Winning TBS Title

Thunder Rosa may have her eyes on the newly-announced TBS Championship, but she’s not necessarily hanging her hat on doing so. As noted on Wednesday, AEW announced the new secondary women’s title on Dynamite and Rosa discussed the possibility of winning it on Ad-Free Shows.

Asked about potentially winning the title, Rosa said (per Fightful), “At this moment, time will tell. I am really happy that I’m working in a place where I’m happy and able to be me, regardless if I have a championship or not, that doesn’t define me, that doesn’t define who Thunder Rosa is and what she’s all about.”

She continued, “I don’t care about the outcome, sometimes, I just care about when I’m in the ring, whoever is in the ring with me is going to get her ass beat. I give everything I have and I’m not going to let anyone punk me, if I’m going to win or not. I did a tournament before to get the number one contendership and Nyla beat me. This one, I’m not going to let anyone beat me easily. Not again.”