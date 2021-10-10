Notes on Heels season finale and Big E

The season finale of Heels will air tonight on STARZ with episode eight titled Double Turn.

The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “The culmination of all Jack’s efforts finally pay off as the DWL is featured on the biggest stage in its history, but there’s a lot more on the line than the championship belt.”

It’s not known if STARZ will pick up the show for a second season but viewership decreased steadily throughout season one from the premiere episode.

Heels stars Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, Kelli Berglund, Alison Luff, Chris Bauer, and Mary McCormack.

—–

Big E had a busy day on Saturday. He was seen prior to Fox’s coverage of the Penn State vs. Iowa football showdown. Later, Big E’s was in attendance for the Wilder-Fury 3 boxing event.