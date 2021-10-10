Notes on Cain Velasquez and Brie Bella

– Update on former UFC champion Cain Velasquez. His first and only televised WWE match was at Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia where Brock Lesnar defeated him in a little over two minutes. Velasquez also admitted that he needed more time to develop himself in WWE. Now it seems his pro wrestling return has been confirmed as Cain Velasquez will return to AAA in December. The announcement was made during Saturday’s Heroes Inmortales XIV.

– While speaking on Sippin’ the Tea with Ariane Andrew, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella spoke about the current state of WWE’s Women’s divison. She said “It’s weird because I feel like lately, you’ve seen a little bit of a drop. Now that Becky is back, there’s going to be momentum with stories, but there for a while, I thought the girls were getting so much, and then all of a sudden, it went back to so little. You would watch either RAW or SmackDown and the stories just didn’t feel like they were getting as much depth as they should have, and not as much time.”