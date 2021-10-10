Moxley retains GCW title, Matt Cardona successful
At tonight’s GCW Fight Club, Jon Moxley defeated Nick Gage to retain the GCW World Championship.
And STILL! @JonMoxley #GCWFightClub #MOXvsGAGE pic.twitter.com/qoRLI3fASn
— (@WrestlingCovers) October 10, 2021
Earlier in the evening, Matt Cardona, with an assistance from Chelsea Green, defeated Effy to become the new Internet Champion.
Also appearing…
THE BRISCOES ARE IN GCW #MoxVsGage pic.twitter.com/x7qcRs8JAL
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) October 10, 2021
Thunder Rosa belongs in GCW #MoxvsGage pic.twitter.com/AQsAhUUWKP
— I love Pro Wrestling 🙂 (@Aregularindyfan) October 10, 2021