Moxley retains GCW title, Matt Cardona successful

Oct 10, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

At tonight’s GCW Fight Club, Jon Moxley defeated Nick Gage to retain the GCW World Championship.

Earlier in the evening, Matt Cardona, with an assistance from Chelsea Green, defeated Effy to become the new Internet Champion.

