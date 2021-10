Impact Knockouts Knockdown results

Here are the results from last night’s Knockouts Knockdown Impact Plus event which was held at the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rachael Ellering defeated Lady Frost in the quarter final; Mercedez Martinez defeated Brandi Lauren in the quarter final; Tasha Steelz defeated Jamie Senegal in the quarter final; Deonna Purrazzo defeated Masha Slamovich in a non-title match; Mercedes Martinez defeated Rachael Ellering in the semi final match; Tasha Steelz defeated Chelsea Green in the semi final match; Savannah Evans defeated Jordynne Grace, Alisha Edwards, and Kimber Lee in a Monster’s Ball match; Mercedes Martinez defeated Tasha Steez in the final match of Knockouts Knockdown tournament; Decay defeated The Influence to retain the Impact Knockouts Tag Team titles.