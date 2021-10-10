Danielson: “I was forced to retire was not because of the concussions, but….”

During a recent interview with wdel.com, AEW Star Bryan Danielson spoke about his retirement from WWE and revealed the real reason behind it.

He said “I legitimately thought I was healthy and still think that I’m healthy. One of the reasons I was forced to retire was not because of the concussions, but because I lied about that. You have to understand, from WWE’s point of view, I had been wrestling for them for six years but then all of a sudden, they opened this Pandora’s box about ‘lying about his medical history and now we can’t trust him.’ A lot of that was building the trust back, but they were also legitimately looking after my health. I was going to see doctor after doctor and doing everything that I could to improve brain function to show, above and beyond, that my brain was healthy.”