Awesome Kong to be inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame at BFG

Awesome Kong will be inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame on Saturday, October 23 as part of the Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

The announcement was made yesterday during the Knockouts Knockdown Impact Plus event. She will be the second female in this HOF following the induction of Gail Kim.

Kong, real name Kia Stevens, made her TNA debut in October 2007 and had two stints with the promotion, the first one lasting three years until 2010 and then returning in 2015 for a year. She won the Knockouts title twice and the Knockouts Tag Team title once with Hamada.

Kong went on to wrestle for both WWE and AEW as well but both stints were short. The 44-year-old found success as well playing a role in the Netflix series GLOW, portraying the character of Tamme “The Welfare Queen” Dawson.