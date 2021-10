10/9/21 WWE house show results from Fresno, CA

WWE held its latest live event in Fresno, California on Saturday night…

* WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. def. Natalya & Tamina

* Karrion Kross def. John Morrison

* WWE Raw Tag Team Championships Match: RK-Bro def. AJ Styles & Omos

* Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs def. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch def. Bianca Belair