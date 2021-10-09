Tony Khan “can’t wait” to beat Smackdown next Friday with Rampage

AEW President Tony Khan reacted to the news that Smackdown will go head-to-head with Rampage on Friday night for 30 minutes, telling WWE to bring it on.

Smackdown will air on FS1 next week instead of FOX but will run for two-and-a-half hours instead of the usual two, advertising it as a “Supersized” show.

“I saw you’re doing a half hour head-to-head with us. I can’t wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head,” Khan said.

“It’s been a long time coming. See you next Friday for #AEWRampage on @AEWonTNT,” Khan continued.

Smackdown has barely broken the one million viewer mark when it airs on FS1, getting less than half the audience it usually gets on FOX, making Khan more bullish about his claim.