Next week’s WWE Super-Sized Smackdown to air on FS1, early line-up

WWE has announced a special Supersized SmackDown episode on FS1 to air next Friday night. Cable listings show that this will be an episode that airs for 2 hours and 30 minutes, which means the final 30 minutes will go head-to-head with the first part of AEW Rampage on TNT, which begins at 10pm ET.

Next Friday’s SmackDown episode is airing on FS1 due to the MLB American League Championship Series Game 1 airing on FOX. This will be the final blue brand show before WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar will appear on next Friday’s show. There’s no word on what he will be doing, but the graphic for the appearance shows Lesnar wearing his in-ring gear. This appearance will come less than one week before Lesnar challenges WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

WWE has also announced SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks for next week’s non-title main event. This will come just days before Lynch defends against Banks and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat at Crown Jewel.

It’s likely that WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Seth Rollins will be back on SmackDown next week for a final angle before Crown Jewel now that WWE has announced their Hell In a Cell bout for the big event.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s Supersized SmackDown from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Below is the updated announced line-up:

* Final blue brand build for Crown Jewel

* King of the Ring Tournament Semi-finals Match: Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn

* Queen’s Crown Tournament Semi-finals Match: Carmella vs. Zelina Vega

* Sonya Deville makes her in-ring return against Naomi

* Brock Lesnar appears

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks in the non-title main event