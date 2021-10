Fast nationals are not released publicly. Last week, the final number was 28,000 higher in the overall than the fast nationals. The final rating may not come until Tuesday because of the holiday.

Despite CM Punk wrestling, #AEWRampage drew 466,000 in the fast nationals with 196,000 in 18-49. This suggests Rampage will draw a record low for a 7th straight week. — Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty) October 9, 2021