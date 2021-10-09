CM Punk Not Rushing Into a Match with Kenny Omega

AEW superstar CM Punk recently spoke with The Wrap about a number of different topics, most notably why he’s not rushing into a feud with current world champion Kenny Omega, stating that his return has been very calculated to build up to that moment. Check out highlights from the interview below.

Says the pandemic did help wrestlers in terms of resting their bodies in between shows:

“It’s 100% better. I don’t gotta drive into a town and try to check into a hotel at 4:30 in the morning and find out there’s a clown convention in town and all the hotels are booked up. The pandemic and the reset kind of made it to where the wrestlers have that better schedule and they have more say over– this is easier and this is the way it should be. You can’t treat us like cattle, and that’s definitely an appeal.”

Why he’s not rushing into a matchup with Kenny Omega:

“Slow down, us. You don’t start a big comeback ‘pitching Game 1 of the World Series. I’m an artist painting my picture. Let me paint my picture. What I’m doing is very calculated, it’s very thought out.”