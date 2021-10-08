“Tag Me In” PSA with wrestling stars

Several AEW stars, WWE Hall of Famers, Impact Wrestling stars and other pro wrestlers have come together to participate in the new “Tag Me In” PSA to normalize a conversation surrounding mental health.

The campaign features Rob Van Dam, Mick Foley, Trish Stratus, Chris Jericho, Torrie Wilson, Kurt Angle, Lilian Garcia, Tony Schiavone, Amy “Lita” Dumas, Konnan, Mark Henry, Renee Paquette, Diamond Dallas Page, Mickie James, Nick Aldis, AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Gail Kim, Hikaru Shida, Moose, Christy Hemme, Chavo Guerrero, Mojo Rawley, Melina, Rebel, Maria Kanellis, Sharmell Huffman, Awesome Kong, EC3, Chelsea Green, W. Morrissey, and others.

Limited edition $24.99 “Tag Me In” t-shirts created by Creative Ventures/Pro Wrestling Tees are now available through Halloween on Sunday, October 31, to benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). A gift/donation sharing the profits of t-shirt sales will be made on Halloween.

Furthermore, wrestlers and personalities from around the world are featured in the new PSA seen on TagMeInUnited.com, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. You can also see the PSA below. Fans are encouraged to film their own “Tag Me In” videos and post it via Twitter and Instagram with the “#TagMeInUnited” hashtag, where it will be shared with followers.

It was noted that pro wrestling is the first organized sports entity to create a PSA for mental health. The goal of “Tag Me In” is to normalize a conversation about mental health, rid the mental health stigma and reiterate that those affected are never alone.

“There has never been a more vital time for people who care, to offer support and raise awareness about mental health. Let’s band together to make a difference,” Foley said in a press release issued today.

Lita added, “Our jobs require the responsibility to care for our opponents in the ring, we are expanding that compassion to the personal battles we face outside the ring as well.”

Stay tuned for more. Below is the “Tag Me In” PSA, along with related tweets from Impact Wrestling, Dumas, Stratus