LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– The WWE SmackDown on FOX season 24 premiere episode opens live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. Bianca Belair’s music is playing as she dances in the ring. Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville are standing there with a table for a contract signing. Sasha Banks is standing on top of the announce table. Pearce says we’re here to make the Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title official for WWE Crown Jewel. Deville does the introductions as we see what happened last Friday with Banks defeating Belair thanks to an assist by SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Deville introduces Lynch next and out she comes as the music hits. Cole shows us how Lynch stopped Belair from defeating RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match on RAW, and was then attacked by Banks.

Lynch takes a seat at her own table, which is set up at the entrance-way, and says San Jose loves her, but who wouldn’t? She starts taunting Banks and Belair. Becky warns that there will be payback. Banks asks if Lynch missed her, because she knows the fans do. Some fans pop. Banks taunts them for her spotlight being bigger. Belair interrupts and says the only conversation we should be having is Banks signing the contract. Belair goes on and says Becky wasn’t prepared at SummerSlam, just lucky. Belair brags about how every big moment in 2021 has her name on it. Belair challenges Banks and Lynch to come get in the ring now.

Lynch and Banks aren’t moving. Belair seethes in the ring and starts tossing furniture out of the ring. Lynch brings up the 26 second win, tips her own table over, and starts marching to the ring. Banks takes advantage and attacks Belair from behind. Lynch and Banks double team Belair until they go at it now. Becky takes Belair down again. Banks unloads on Becky with kicks but Becky turns it around. Belair grabs Becky from behind and unloads. Belair scoops them both for a double KOD as fans pop but Banks slides out of the move and is up on her own feet now. Belair kicks Banks onto the table, and then puts Becky and Banks through the table with a big KOD on top of Banks. Belair celebrates as her music hits and we get replays. Belair dances around the ring now, spinning her hair, while Banks and Lynch try to recover on the mat.

– Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio are backstage with Kayla Braxton. She asks what it would mean to win the King of the Ring tournament. Rey says other than being WWE Universal Champion, being King of the Ring is the next best thing. He goes on and says it would make him sick if Sami Zayn became King. Dominik tells Rey he’s going to stay in the back and watch the match tonight. Rey nods and heads out as his music starts up.

King of the Ring Tournament First Round Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn

We go back to the ring and out comes Rey Mysterio for the first match in the 2021 King of the Ring Tournament. Rey hits the corners to pose as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Sami Zayn approaches Dominik Mysterio backstage. Sami says while Rey is a great man, it’s time for Dominik to be his own man, and if you ask Sami, he thinks Dominik is better than his father. Sami walks off and heads to the ring as his music hits. The bell hits and Sami goes for a Helluva Kick early on. They go at it and Rey nails a big hurricanrana to send Sami across the ring.

Sami comes right back with a sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. Sami works Rey over with right hands now. Rey counters and drops Sami for 619 but Sami rolls to the floor and fans boo him. Rey runs the ropes and leaps over the top, taking Sami down with a big hurricanrana. Fans cheer Rey on as the referee counts. Rey goes to the top and hits the big splash in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Rey keeps control and mounts Sami in the corner with right hands now.

Sami counters a shot and slides Rey across the mat, shoulder-first into the ring post. Rey falls out on the floor and he’s down. Dominik comes walking down the ramp now. Dominik watches as the referee counts. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rey fights Sami off from the corner as Dominik looks on at ringside. Sami counters and launches Rey into the turnbuckles with an Exploder suplex. Sami goes for a Helluva Kick but Rey takes him down with a hurricanrana for a 2 count. Rey comes back with a Destroyer for another close 2 count. Sami drops Rey from the corner. Sami goes to the top but Rey climbs up with him and delivers a big springboard hurricanrana for another close 2 count.

Sami ducks as Rey goes for a crossbody. Rey blocks the Blue Thunderbomb and lands bad on his knee, but still sends Sami into position for the 619. Sami dodges 619 and hits the Blue Thunderbomb but Rey kicks out just in time. Sami shows some frustration now, then exposes the turnbuckle as fans boo him. Sami takes Rey to the top but Dominik gets on the apron to fix the turnbuckle pad.

Rey takes advantage of the distraction and nails a senton. Rey goes over to tell Dominik to stop messing with the turnbuckle cover, but Sami takes advantage of the distraction and rolls Rey up for the pin to win and advance to the second round.

Winner: Sami Zayn

– After the match, Sami celebrates and goes to the stage to celebrate with the throne, cape and crown as his music hits. Sami will face the winner of Finn Balor vs. Cesaro next week. Rey looks disappointed with Dominik in the ring.

– We see Seth Rollins backstage with Kayla Braxton preparing to defend his action from last week where he visited the home of WWE Hall of Famer Edge. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a vignette for Hit Row. Cole and McAfee hype the WWE Draft changes that officially go into effect on the October 22 episode.

– We get a video package showing how Seth Rollins visited the home of WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix last week. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Rollins, asking if he thinks he crossed the line. Rollins says that is the narrative, but let’s review the facts. He points to how Edge has mocked, ridiculed, embarrassed and humiliated him, but he still managed to beat Edge after SummerSlam. Is Rollins celebrated or venerated for that? Of course not, he’s called a monster and demonized, but that’s fine. Rollins says for the past few weeks he’s still been the bigger man, challenging Edge to figure out once and for all who’s the bigger man but we heard nothing from Edge. Rollins says he told Edge he was going to his house, and he did, to get an answer to his challenge. So, no, he hasn’t crossed any lines and more importantly, he still hasn’t received an answer to his challenge. Rollins doesn’t even know why he’s talking to Kayla about this, she has no power to do anything about it. Rollins excuses himself so he can go find someone who does have the power.

Queen’s Crown Tournament First Round Match: Zelina Vega vs. Toni Storm

We go back to the ring and out comes Zelina Vega for the opening match to the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament. Vega cuts a pre-recorded promo about how she will reign WWE once she wins the Queen’s Crown tournament, making everyone kiss her ring. She tells everyone to get used to calling her Queen Vega. She poses in the ring as we go back to commercial.

