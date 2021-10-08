Impact ratings/viewership for this week

Last Thursday’s taped Knockouts Knockdown go-home edition of Impact Wrestling drew 111,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics.

This is down 3.47% from last week’s 115,000 viewers.

Thursday’s episode drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 33.33% from last week’s 0.03 key demo rating.

This week’s 0.02 key demo rating represents 31,000 18-49 viewers. This is down 18.42% from the 38,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.03 key demo rating drew.

This week’s Impact episode did not rank on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo rating. Last week’s show ranked #142 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo rating, and #140 in viewership.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 28.84% from the same week in 2020.

The NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football game between Los Angeles and Seattle topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.03 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.389 million viewers.

The NFL game on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demographic with a 4.17 rating. The game also topped the night in viewership for network TV with 14.761 million viewers.

Thursday’s taped Impact featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – the final Knockouts Knockdown hype, The Bullet Club (Chris Bey, Hikuleo, El Phantasmo) vs. Chris Sabin, Juice Robinson and David Finlay in the opener, Heath addressing the Impact Zone, Kimber Lee, Brandi Lauren and Lady Frost vs. Mercedes Martinez, Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz, Steve Maclin vs. Black Taurus vs. Petey Williams in a qualifying match for the vacant X Division Title Triple Threat at Bound For Glory, plus Impact World Champion Christian Cage and Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton in the main event.

Below is our updated 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-No Surrender episode)

February 23 Episode: 170,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 144,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 16 Episode: 146,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Sacrifice episode)

March 23 Episode: 116,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 148,512 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (final Tuesday night episode)

April 8 Episode: 168,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first Thursday night episode)

April 15 Episode: 132,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hardcore Justice episode)

April 22 Episode: 145,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Rebellion episode)

May 6 Episode: 123,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 112,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Under Siege episode)

May 27 Episode: 140,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 143,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Against All Odds episode)

June 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 69,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 8 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 15 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Slammiversary episode)

July 29 Episode: 113,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 103,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Homecoming episode)

August 12 Episode: 122,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 26 Episode: 98,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 2 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 9 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 16 Episode: 105,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 23 Episode: 117,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Victory Road episode)

September 30 Episode: 115,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 1 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 8 Episode:

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode