Dark Side of The Ring rating/viewership for this week

Thursday’s Dark Side of the Ring episode on Ion Croitoru (Bruiser Bedlam, Johnny K9) drew 137,000 viewers on Vice TV, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 8.73% from last week’s episode on FMW, which drew 126,000 viewers for a record low.

Thursday’s episode on Johnny K9 drew a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. That is up 25% from last week’s episode on FMW, which drew a 0.04 key demo rating. That 0.05 rating represents 63,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 23.53% from the 51,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.04 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

Thursday’s episode ranked #116 on the Cable Top 200 with the 0.05 key demo rating, up from the #124 ranking for the FMW episode. The episode tied with Disney Channel’s Worst Witches at #137 for the night in cable viewership, down from last week’s #133 ranking.

The DSOTR episode on Johnny K9 drew the second-lowest viewership and the second-lowest key demo rating in the history of the show. This week’s viewership was up 8.73% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 25% from the previous week.

The NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football game between Los Angeles and Seattle topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.03 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.389 million viewers.

The NFL game on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demographic with a 4.17 rating. The game also topped the night in viewership for network TV with 14.761 million viewers.

Below is our Dark Side of the Ring viewership tracker:

SEASON 3:

Episode 1: Brian Pillman – 272,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: Nick Gage – 163,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: Collision In Korea – 191,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: The Ultimate Warrior – 165,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: Grizzly Smith & His Family – 243,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: The Dynamite Kid – 242,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season 3A Finale)

Episode 7: Plane Ride From Hell – 153,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season 3B Premiere)

Episode 8: The Double Life of Chris Kanyon – 214,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 9: Blood & Wire: Onita’s FMW – 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 10: Ion Croitoru (Bruiser Bedlam, Johnny K9) – 137,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 11: The Many Faces of Luna Vachon

SEASON 2:

Episode 1: Chris Benoit tragedy – 320,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: New Jack – 229,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: WWE Brawl For All – 226,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: Jimmy Snuka and the Death of Nancy Argentino – 209,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: The Assassination of Dino Bravo – 221,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: David Schultz and The Slap Heard Around The World – 255,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 7: Cocaine & Cowboy Boots: The Herb Abrams Story – 246,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 8: The Last Ride of The Road Warriors – 264,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 9: The Final Days of Owen Hart – 349,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

SEASON 2 TOTAL: 2.319 million viewers over 9 regular episodes

SEASON 2 AVERAGE: 257,666 viewers per episode

SEASON 1:

Episode 1: Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth – 154,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: The Montreal Screwjob – 181,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: Bruiser Brody’s death – 214,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: The Von Erich Family – 234,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: Gino Hernandez’s death – 225,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: The Fabulous Moolah – 200,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

SEASON 1 TOTAL: 1.208 million viewers over six episodes

SEASON 1 AVERAGE: 201,333 viewers per episode