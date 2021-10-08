Alexander Hammerstone wins MLW World Championship

Oct 8, 2021

MLW National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone is now your new MLW World Heavyweight Champion.

Hammerstone defeated Jacob Fatu in the big Title vs. Title main event of last night’s MLW Fightland special on Vice TV. He is now a double champion for the promotion.

This is Hammerstone’s first reign with the MLW World Heavyweight Title. Fatu held the strap for 825 days after defeating Tom Lawlor back at the SuperFight event on February 2, 2019.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from last night’s title change:

