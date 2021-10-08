10/8/21 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, and Taz are on commentary from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

—

Mark Henry interviews CM Punk and Daniel Garcia, who is with 2point0. 2point0 say Punk left wrestling seven years ago because the wrestling world didn’t revolve around him anymore, and Garcia says he will take care of Punk tonight. Punk says he didn’t come back to wrestling, but wrestling came back to him.

—

Match #1 – CM Punk vs. Daniel Garcia (w/Jeff Parker and Matt Lee)

Punk takes control early and gets quick cover for one, but Garcia comes back with a few shots. Punk drops Garcia with a shoulder tackle and locks in a heel hook. Garcia makes it to the ropes, but Punk keeps control and drops Garcia with a few scoop slams. Garcia comes back and stomps Punk in the corner and goes for a kick, but Punk dodges it. Punk goes for the GTS, but Lee and Parker pull Garcia to the floor. Garcia delivers a shot and gets back into the ring, and then Lee and Parker delivers a few shots to Punk and wrap his knee around the ring post as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Garcia continues to work over Punk’s knee. Garcia goes for the cover, but Punk kicks out. Punk fights back and they exchange shots. Garcia drops Punk to the mat and wrenches his knee. Punk fights back, but Garcia keeps control for a bit. Punk finally sends Garcia to the corner, and delivers a knee strike as Garcia charges out. Garcia fires back with chops as Punk connects with right hands. Garcia chops Punk’s throat, but Punk comes back with chops and forearms. Punk delivers a roundhouse kick and goes for the cover, but Garcia kicks out. Punk follows with a neck-breaker and delivers a knee strike in the corner. Punk goes for a shot, but Garcia ducks under and drops Punk with an Olympic Slam. Garcia goes for the cover, but Punk kicks out. Punk delivers right hands and follows with a couple clotheslines. Punk delivers a Pepsi Twist and goes for the cover, but Garcia kicks out. Garcia comes back and locks in a Texas Cloverleaf, but Punk kicks his way free. Punk sends Garcia into Lee and then into Parker. Punk goes up top and dives onto all three guys.

Punk tosses Garcia back into the ring and drops him with a springboard clothesline. Punk drops Garcia with a piledriver and locks in the Anaconda Vice, and Garcia taps out.

Winner: CM Punk

—

Tony Schiavone tries to interview Dante Martin, but he is with Lio Rush and Matt Sydal. Sydal interrupts Rush and says he sounds like a junk bond salesman. Rush says it sounds like Sydal is the only one in the group that sounds like he needs to step it up. Rush says he can get Sydal a match with Punk next week on Rampage, and Sydal says if Rush can get that match then maybe they can talk.

—

Match #2 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) (c) (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster)

The Acclaimed attack Lucha Brothers before the bell rings, but Lucha Brothers come right back and take advantage. Lucha Brothers deliver thrust kicks in the ring and Penta slams Fenix onto Bowens and Caster. The Acclaimed go to the floor and Penta goes for a dive, but Caster grabs his ankle. Fenix goes for a dive, but Bowens hits him with the boombox. Penta delivers a thrust kick to Caster and goes for the Backstabber, but Caster blocks it. Caster drops Penta with a suplex and goes for the cover, but Penta kicks out. Bowens gets in the ring and they drop Penta with a double side-Russian leg sweep. Bowens delivers a kick to Penta and goes for the cover, but Penta kicks out. Caster and Bowens exchange quick tags and delivers shots to Penta. Penta comes back with a kick to Caster and drops Bowens with a hurricanrana. Penta drops Caster with a DDT and Fenix tags in. Fenix kicks Bowens in the face a few times and throws Caster into him. Fenix kicks Caster in the face and drops Bowens with a cutter. Fenix goes for the cover, but Bowens kicks out. All four men get into the ring and exchange moves, and then Fenix drops Bowens and Caster with a double cutter.

Fenix and Bowens get to their feet and Bowens rakes his eyes. Bowens delivers more shot and Caster goes for the Mic Drop, but Penta sends him to the floor. Penta delivers a double stomp to Bowens and tags in. Fenix and Penta drop him with the package pile driver and Penta gets the pin fall.

Winners and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: Lucha Brothers

—

Footage of the Casino Ladder Match from this past Wednesday’s Dynamite, which was won by a returning Adam Page, is shown.

—

Footage of Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards debuting the TBS Championship on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite is shown, as well as the same comments from various women that aired on Wednesday.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Jade Cargill (w/Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Skye Blue

Blue deliver a forearm shot and goes for a cross-body, but Cargill catches her and drops her with a fall-away slam. Blue comes back with a kick to the face and comes off the ropes, but Cargill drops her with a pump kick. Blue fires back with more forearm shots and comes off the ropes, but Cargill grabs her and drops her with Jaded for the pin fall.

Winner: Jade Cargill

-After the match, Cargill continues to attack Blue, but Thunder Rosa rushes the ring with a chair. Cargill and Sterling escape the ring as Rosa stalks them from inside. They back up the ramp as Rosa throws the chair at them.

—

Announced for next Friday’s Rampage:

-Trios Tag Team Match: Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, and Sammy Guevara vs. Men of the Year and Junior Dos Santos

-CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal

-Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny

Announced for next Saturday’s Dynamite:

-AAA World Tag Team Championship Match: Los Lucha Bros (c) vs. A masked tag team known only by Andrade El Idolo

-Bobby Fish vs. Bryan Danielson

-Dante Martin vs. Malakai Black

-AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament bracket will be revealed

—

Mark Henry interviews Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. Starks says he has proven week in and week out that there is a huge gap between he and Cage, and he is going to prove it again when he beats his ass tonight. Cage says Starks has not proven anything except that he ducks him week after week. Cage says nobody is better than him, especially Starks.

—

Match #4 – FTW World Championship – Philly Street Fight: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Brian Cage

Starks grabs a chair, but Cage steps on it and throws Starks into the corner. Cage delivers shots and whips Starks into the corner. Cage drops Starks with a belly-to-belly suplex and grabs the chair. Cage hits Starks with the chair and sends him to the outside. Cage throws Starks over the barricade and chops him against the apron. Cage slams Starks into the barricade and tosses him back into the ring. Cage throws a trash can, a lead pipe, and a pool cue into the ring. Starks goes for a Spear, but Cage dodges it. Starks escapes Cage and hits him with the pool cue a few times. Starks kicks Cage in the midsection and drops him with a DDT as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cage and Starks exchange shots against the ropes. Starks delivers a forearm shot and delivers a shot with a chain to Cage’s face. Starks connects with a leg drop and goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Starks charges at Cage, but Cage meets him with a thrust kick. Cage hits Starks in the head with a trash can, and then slams him into the can. Cage goes for the cover, but Starks kicks out. Cage picks Starks up, but Hook rushes the ring with the title belt. Cage clotheslines Hook and delivers a thrust kick to Powerhouse Hobbs. Starks delivers a shot with the belt and spears Cage onto the lead pipe. Starks goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Starks hits Cage in the ribs with the pipe and goes for another Spear, but Cage throws him into a chair that is wedged in the corner. Cage delivers a discus lariat and goes for the cover, but Hobbs pulls Cage off of Starks. Cage delivers an enzuigiri to Hobbs and goes up top, but Hook delivers a low blow. Starks has been busted open, but he drops Cage with the Rochambeau and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still FTW World Champion: Ricky Starks

-After the match, Team Taz celebrates on the stage as Cage looks on from the ring as the show comes to a close.