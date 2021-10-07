Rhodes To The Top rating/viewership for this week

The third episode of Rhodes To The Top, featuring Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes, drew 443,000 viewers on TNT at 10pm ET last night, according to Showbuzz Daily. The fourth episode at 10:30pm drew 295,000 viewers.

Last night’s 10pm episode of Rhodes To The Top drew a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, ranking #15 on the Cable Top 150. Last night’s 10:30pm episode drew a 0.13 key demo rating, ranking #36 on the Cable Top 150.

The 0.19 key demo rating for this week’s 10pm episode represents 243,000 18-49 viewers. The 0.13 key demo rating for this week’s 10:30pm episode represents 166,000 18-49 viewers, according to Wrestlenomics. Last week’s 0.17 key demo rating represented 227,000 18-49 viewers.

This week’s one-hour block of Rhodes To The Top on TNT averaged 369,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This rating would have been good for a #22 ranking on the Cable Top 150.

This week’s viewership for the one-hour block is down 12.55% from last week’s one-hour block. This week’s key demo rating for the one-hour block is down 5.88% from last week.

The MLB Wildcard game between the Cardinals and the Dodgers on TBS topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.73 rating. The MLB Wildcard game also topped the night in viewership with 6.673 million viewers. The Second Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite served as the lead-in for Rhodes To The Top last night, and you can click here for this week’s Dynamite ratings report.

Chicago Fire on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.178 million viewers. Survivor on CBS took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.94 rating.

Below is our Rhodes To The Top Season 1 Viewership Tracker, broke down by each night:

